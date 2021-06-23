Adapting Stephen King's Children Of The Corn: Reflecting On He Who Walks Behind The Rows In The 1984 Movie

It’s easy to think that a lot of people have heard of the name Gilgamesh, but when asking the average person who he really was and what he did during his life, it’s fair to say that they might know next to nothing. The brief video that gives an extraordinary account of the mythical feats of Gilgamesh and the likelihood of his actual existence could possibly make for an interesting movie or possibly a limited series that could do quite well. If anyone remembers the motion capture movie Beowulf that featured Ray Ray Winstone, Angelina Jolie, Robin Wright, Anthony Hopkins, and several other noted names, this almost brings to mind that story, though there are other elements in there that would likely translate very well to the big screen. It would no doubt be a 2 to 3-hour movie since there’s plenty of material in the story that would need to be fleshed out and made into something that people might understand, but it would also be likely that the story of Gilgamesh would be something that would require a bit of retconning as well.