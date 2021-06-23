Cancel
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) Presents Analyses From Its Rare Liver Disease Programs at the EASL

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced the presentation of analyses from its rare liver disease programs during the EASL International Liver Congressâ„¢. The posters being presented feature an integrated safety analysis of maralixibat in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and the unveiling of a multi-national survey of patient reported outcomes from pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP). The posters are now available on the congress website.

www.streetinsider.com
