Q BioMed Inc. Discusses Progress of COVID-19 Therapeutic and $30 Million Potential Investment with The Stock Day Podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic is rolling into its second year and continues to take its toll. Since December 2019, when the outbreak first emerged, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has infected over 153 million people and the resulting disease, COVID-19, has claimed more than 3.2 million lives, as of May 2021. The virus leverages the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, which is widely expressed in the human body, to gain entry into cells. Thus, despite its name, the virus causes multi-organ damage beyond the lungs through viral tissue tropism as well as a multi-faceted pathophysiology, which encompasses immune system hyperactivity, microvascular damage and metabolic disturbances. Although it can be deadly at all ages, older individuals are especially vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, and there is a higher risk of hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission and mortality with age. Furthermore, comorbidities, such as diabetes.