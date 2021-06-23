Cancel
Nutanix (NTNX) PT Raised to $50 at RBC Capital After ACV Billings Growth at Analyst Day

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the price target on Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) to $50.00 (from $45.00) after attending the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

EverCommerce shares jump 13% in trading debut

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. , a software-as-a-servive provider for small and medium-size companies, saw its share jump 13% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $17 a share, the midpoint of a $16 to $18 price range. The company sold 19.1 million shares to raise $324.7 million at a valuation of $3.3 billion, based on the 192.5 million shares to be outstanding once the deal is completed. There were 18 banks in the syndicate running the deal, led by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and KKR. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $15.9 million in the first quarter, narrower than the loss of $19.9 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $104.9 million from $77.0 million. The stock is trading on Nasdaq under the ticker 'EVCM.'
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Envestnet Inc

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Inc on Wednesday, setting a price target of $79, which is approximately 4.14% above the present share price of $75.86. Perlin expects Envestnet Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the third quarter of 2021.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) ENaC News 'Not Thesis Changing', RBC Says; PT Lowered to $83

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi lowered the price target on Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ: ARWR) to $83.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following news the company is voluntarily pausing the Phase I/II trial for ENaC due to local lung inflammation seen in rats. Issi said while unfortunate, the news is not "thesis changing."
StocksStreetInsider.com

IHS Markit (INFO) PT Raised to $121 at BMO Capital

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber raised the price target on IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) to $121.00 (from $110.00) while maintaining a Market Perform rating. The analyst commented, "2Q21 results...
StocksStreetInsider.com

GoGreen Investments Corp (GOGN.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/Unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GoGreen Investments Corp (NYSE: GOGN.U) announces 10,000,000 unit IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one of our Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one redeemable warrant. GoGreen Investments Corporation is a newly incorporated...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Netlist (NLST) PT Raised to $6 at Roth Capital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva raised the price target on Netlist (NASDAQ: NLST) to $6.00 (from $4.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.
StocksStreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to 'Street High' $1,000 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to a 'Street High' $1,000.00 (from $750.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) PT Raised to $70 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne raised the price target on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Starts Plug Power (PLUG) at Outperform

(Updated - June 30, 2021 1:33 AM EDT)RBC Capital analyst Joe Spak initiates coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nevro Corp (NVRO) PT Raised to $200 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder raised the price target on Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) to $200.00 (from $190.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) PT Raised to $37 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont raised the price target on FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) to $37.00 (from $33.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) PT Raised to $65 at KeyBanc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler raised the price target on Ventas (NYSE: VTR) to $65.00 (from $60.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Rises to $650 at RBC Capital After Posting Monster Digital Media ARR

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $575.00) after Total revenue of $3.835B was +22.6% Y/Y, and 3.1% above guidance. Digital Media net new ARR of $518M was 15% above guidance, above the 4-year average of 12%, and well above the last 2 quarters' 1.5% and 6.1%. EPS of $3.03 rose +24% Y/Y, and $0.22 above guidance, on a combination of the revenue strength and opex control.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) PT Raised to $15 at Northland Capital Markets

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore raised the price target on CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) to $15.00 (from $14.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $316 at Cowen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $316.00 (from $305.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst commented, "Continued recovery momentum (and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Eli Lilly (LLY) PT Raised to $250 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Steve Scala raised the price target on Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) to $250.00 (from $235.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Raised to $39 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gabe Daould Jr. raised the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $39.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.