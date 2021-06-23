Nextleaf Awarded U.S. Patent and Engages CannDelta for Psychedelics Dealer's Licence
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), the world's most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent pertaining to the extraction and purification of THC and CBD.www.streetinsider.com