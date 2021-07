Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "J. Alexander's") (NYSE: JAX), owner and operator of J. Alexander's Restaurant, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill and selected other restaurants, today announced that the Company entered into a merger agreement under which SPB Hospitality LLC ("SPB Hospitality") will acquire the Company in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $220 million. The Company's shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash per share of common stock of the Company, representing a 78% percent premium to the closing share price on February 9, 2021, the last trading day prior to the Company's announcement of its commitment to completing the strategic alternatives process, and a premium of approximately 14% to the price on ÂJuly 1, 2021.