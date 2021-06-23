Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Cancel
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021.

