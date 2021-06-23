Cancel
Metal Mining

NV Gold Identifies Large Epithermal Gold System at the Sandy Gold Project in Nevada

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has received all assays from its expanded reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its 100% owned Sandy Gold Project ("Sandy"), located within the Walker Lane, Lyon County, Nevada, USA. The expanded program was comprised of 17 RC drill holes totaling 3,811 m (12,505 ft). This project was generated through a historical data review in 2020. A Phase 1 Maiden Drill Program was undertaken in early 2021 to test near surface targets with rock chip assays of better than 1 gram gold and to broadly evaluate the property for a potentially economic gold system.

