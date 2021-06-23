Cancel
Emerson Electric (EMR), PureCycle Technologies (PTC) Sign Multi-year Global Agreement for Digital Technologies and Services

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global industrial software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today the signing of a multi-year agreement with PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) to provide advanced digital technologies and automation for a network of global facilities, enabling large-scale recycling of a common "“ but rarely recycled "“ plastic.

www.streetinsider.com
