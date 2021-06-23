Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and Flagler Health+ Announce Partnership to Expand Care Connect+ Services to Club Community

I am very blessed. I have never known true hunger. I've never gone to bed hungry, woken up hungry, or gone to school to get the first, and maybe only meal of the day. Most of you probably haven't either, but there are a lot of kids - too many - that experience this kind of hunger way too often. Thankfully, our schools can provide some kind of nutrition for these kids during the day - but what about after school? Thankfully, we have organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville that pick up where schools leave off. A place like the Boys & Girls Club is even more important during the summer when there is no school. What these kids eat at the club may be their only meals all day.