Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and Flagler Health+ Announce Partnership to Expand Care Connect+ Services to Club Community

By Maya Ivanjesku
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 22, 2021) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and Flagler Health+ proudly announced today an extended partnership that will connect more than 2,400 Club youth and families across Duval, St. Johns and Alachua Counties to available services and resources that address the social determinants of health in a coordinated way – establishing Care Connect+, a social health organization led by Flagler Health+, as the Club’s exclusive social health partner.

