Jury selection begins in massive Treasure Valley counterfeit cellphones trial

By KATIE TERHUNE KTVB.COM
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published June 21 on KTVB.COM. The trial for a Treasure Valley family accused of making millions in a massive counterfeit cellphone scheme began Monday. Pavel Babichenko, Gennady Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, Kristina Babichenko, Natalya Babichenko, Anna Iyerusalimets, Mikhail Iyerusalimets and David Bibikov are charged with dozens of felonies ranging from mail fraud and wire fraud to trafficking in counterfeit goods, conspiracy, and money laundering in the case.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
