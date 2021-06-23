Jury selection begins in massive Treasure Valley counterfeit cellphones trial
Originally published June 21 on KTVB.COM. The trial for a Treasure Valley family accused of making millions in a massive counterfeit cellphone scheme began Monday. Pavel Babichenko, Gennady Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, Kristina Babichenko, Natalya Babichenko, Anna Iyerusalimets, Mikhail Iyerusalimets and David Bibikov are charged with dozens of felonies ranging from mail fraud and wire fraud to trafficking in counterfeit goods, conspiracy, and money laundering in the case.