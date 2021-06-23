Tulsa Football: 2021 Golden Hurricane Season Preview and Prediction

Tulsa surprised in the 2020 college football season with a run to the American Athletic Conference title game and a 6-3 overall record. The Golden Hurricane lost standouts in linebacker Zaven Collins and cornerbacks Allie Green IV and Akayleb Evans, but the bulk of the defense returns intact. If the defense takes a step back, the offense is poised to pick up the slack. Quarterback Davis Brin is promising, and the rest of the group returns intact from last season. Tulsa should have one of the AAC’s top backfields and offensive lines this fall.