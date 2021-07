Space Jam: A New Legacy, will hit theatres and HBO Max in less than a month, and fans can now look like the stars of the film. It was announced on Monday that McDonald's and Diamond Supply Co. have teamed up to create McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection — a custom line of jerseys, shorts, hoodies and more. It's to celebrate 25 years of Space Jam teaming up with McDonald's' which started with the Happy Meal in 1996.