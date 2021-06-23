How Abebe Bikila won the Olympic marathon without shoes

The preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games are well underway. This weekend, American athlete Allyson Felix, who has nine medals and is one of the most-decorated track-and-field Olympians in its history, qualified for her fifth Games. This summer, she’s expected to compete in the 400-meter category—her last time competing at the Olympics, and her first time competing as a mother. “I want to show my daughter, Camryn, that we do things with character, with integrity, and that we don’t give up,” Felix tells Vogue of qualifying. “I’m proud to have fought to make it to this moment.”