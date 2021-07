The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced the launch of a global challenge for retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). With its Global CBDC Challenge, the MAS hopes to attract financial technology (FinTech) companies, and financial institutions around the world. It invites them to submit innovative solutions regarding a CBDC instrument, its distribution and its infrastructure. The challenge will consist of 12 problem statements curated from partner organizations from around the world.