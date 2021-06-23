BUFFALO QUICKIES 2021 are a new, fun twist on downtown live theater that makes you feel up to the minute and totally “with it.” Up through July 10.

THE BASICS: The 30th annual BUFFALO QUICKIES short play festival continues this year at the Alleyway Theatre with six new plays presented through July 10, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:15pm on the 600 block of Main Street. Last year QUICKIES were all virtual but this year storefronts to the left and right of the Alleyway have been transformed into distinct live theater stages, with most of the sets much more elaborate that you’d typically get if all six plays had to share the same Alleyway indoor stage. So how did this work? Upon arrival at the pedestrian alley just north of Shea’s back wall (8:00 is suggested to get oriented before the 8:15 start) we went into the Alleyway lobby and exchanged photo IDs (or a credit card) for a set of sterilized headphones with individual volume controls and channel selectors linked to each storefront/stage.