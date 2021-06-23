Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Bourneville's tuberous sclerosis: everything unfolds in the brain shortly after birth

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

A Canadian research team has uncovered a new mechanism involved in Bourneville tuberous sclerosis (BTS), a genetic disease of childhood. The team hypothesizes that a mutation in the TSC1 gene causes neurodevelopmental disorders that develop in conjunction with the disease. Seen in one in 6,000 children, tuberous sclerosis causes benign...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Tuberous Sclerosis#Genetic Disease#Kidneys#Bts#Nature Communications#Universit De Montr Al#Udem Neurosciences#Chu Sainte Justine#Cfi#Nserc#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
Related
HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

How’s Your Brain Working?

Dementia, especially Alzheimer’s, is on the rise. Establishing a baseline of your cognition allows for early detection of trouble to come, and also can alleviate fears of Alzheimer’s. Many people have cognitive issues such as brain fog, forgetfulness, trouble focusing, and/or a decline in math skills. Your issues may be related to stress, hormone imbalance, poor nutrition, vitamin deficiencies, vascular disease, food allergies or sensitivities, toxins, insulin resistance, a sleep disorder, or infection in your brain, to name a few. Cognitive decline CAN be prevented and reversed! Addressing root causes as early as possible will lead to the best outcomes.
ScienceNewswise

The Brain's Wiring Technicians

Newswise — From the bark of a puppy to the patter of rain against the window, our brains receive countless signals every second. Most of the time, we tune out inconsequential cues—the buzz of a fly, the soft rustle of leaves in the tree—and pay attention to important ones—the sound of a car horn, a bang on the door. This allows us to function, navigate and, indeed, survive in the world around us.
ScienceScience Daily

Key processes in early brain development revealed

The neocortex is a layered structure of the brain in which neurons are arranged parallel to each other. This organization is critical for healthy brain function. A team of researchers from Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin have uncovered two key processes that direct this organization. Reporting in Science Advances, the researchers identify one crucial factor which ensures the timely movement of neurons into their destined layer and, subsequently, their final parallel orientation within this space.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists rejuvenate mouse brains with ketamine or flickering light

Can you remember the smell of flowers in your grandmother's garden or the tune your grandpa always used to whistle? Some childhood memories are seemingly ingrained into your brain. In fact, there are critical periods in which the brain learns and saves profound cognitive routines and memories. The structure responsible for saving them is called the perineuronal net.
PsychologyEurekAlert

Study reveals source of remarkable memory of "superagers"

BOSTON -- As we age, our brains typically undergo a slow process of atrophy, causing less robust communication between various brain regions, which leads to declining memory and other cognitive functions. But a rare group of older individuals called "superagers" have been shown to learn and recall novel information as well as a 25-year-old. Investigators from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have now identified the brain activity that underlies superagers' superior memory. "This is the first time we have images of the function of superagers' brains as they actively learn and remember new information," says Alexandra Touroutoglou, PhD, director of Imaging Operations at MGH's Frontotemporal Disorders Unit and senior author of the paper published in Cerebral Cortex.
Chapel Hill, NCunc.edu

White matter plays a complex role in brain health

While gray matter is a common focus in topics of brain structure, white matter also plays a critical role in helping the body process information. It connects regions that send and receive signals, affecting the ability to focus and learn, solve problems, and stay balanced when walking. It’s a significant area of interest for public health experts, since conditions that impact white matter can lead to significant cognitive impairment and increase the risk of long-term neurological problems.
Diseases & Treatmentsthewestsidegazette.com

Similar Circuit Malfunctions Exhibited By Some Brain Disorders: Study

CAMBRIDGE, England — Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have uncovered a common neural mechanism for a type of cognitive impairment seen in some people with autism and schizophrenia. However, the genetic variations that produce the impairments are different for each condition. Many neurodevelopmental disorders share similar symptoms, such as learning...
Healthhealio.com

Home health care after deep brain stimulation safe, effective in Parkinson’s disease

Postoperative home care after deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease demonstrated efficacy, safety and feasibility while also decreasing travel burden, according to results from a single-center study published in JAMA Neurology. “Combined with recent research that demonstrates the efficacy of telemedicine-based preoperative screening, effective in-home [deep brain stimulation] post-operative management...
ScienceEurekAlert

Structuring the cerebral neocortex

The neocortex is a layered structure of the brain in which neurons are arranged parallel to each other. This organization is critical for healthy brain function. A team of researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have uncovered two key processes that direct this organization. Reporting in Science Advances*, the researchers identify one crucial factor which ensures the timely movement of neurons into their destined layer and, subsequently, their final parallel orientation within this space.
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers discover way to improve immune response

Melbourne researchers have identified a way to improve the immune response in the face of severe viral infections. It is widely known that severe viral infections and cancer cause impairments to the immune system, including to T cells, a process called immune 'exhaustion'. Overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for cancer or severe viral infections.
ScienceEurekAlert

Memory making involves extensive DNA breaking

The urgency to remember a dangerous experience requires the brain to make a series of potentially dangerous moves: Neurons and other brain cells snap open their DNA in numerous locations--more than previously realized, according to a new study--to provide quick access to genetic instructions for the mechanisms of memory storage.
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

Researchers image an entire mouse brain for the first time

Researchers at the University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory have imaged an entire mouse brain across five orders of magnitude of resolution, a step which researchers say will better connect existing imaging approaches and uncover new details about the structure of the brain. The advance, which was published on...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Natural Human Molecule Identified That Blocks Toxic Forms of Parkinson’s-Related Protein

Researchers at the UAB and the UniZar have identified a human peptide found in the brain that blocks the α-synuclein aggregates involved in Parkinson’s disease and prevents their neurotoxicity. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this could be one of the organism’s natural mechanisms with which to fight aggregation. The discovery may help to develop new therapeutic and diagnosis strategies for Parkinson’s disease and other synuclein pathologies.
Mental Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Study on neural connections lost in depression

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The psychedelic drug psilocybin, a naturally occurring compound found in some mushrooms, has been studied as a potential treatment for depression for years. However, it is still unclear how it works in the brain and how long beneficial results might last. In a new study,...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Lipidomics research provides clues for drug resistance in schizophrenia

Researchers from Skoltech and the Mental Health Research Center have found 22 lipids in the blood plasma of people with schizophrenia that were associated with lower symptom improvement over time during treatment. These can help track resistance to medication that affects over a third of patients. The paper was published in the journal Biomolecules.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Brain Symptoms of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Pathogenesis and Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jun 22;22(13):6677. doi: 10.3390/ijms22136677. The mammalian target of the rapamycin (mTOR) system plays multiple, important roles in the brain, regulating both morphology, such as cellular size, shape, and position, and function, such as learning, memory, and social interaction. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a congenital disorder caused by a defective suppressor of the mTOR system, the TSC1/TSC2 complex. Almost all brain symptoms of TSC are manifestations of an excessive activity of the mTOR system. Many children with TSC are afflicted by intractable epilepsy, intellectual disability, and/or autism. In the brains of infants with TSC, a vicious cycle of epileptic encephalopathy is formed by mTOR hyperactivity, abnormal synaptic structure/function, and excessive epileptic discharges, further worsening epilepsy and intellectual/behavioral disorders. Molecular target therapy with mTOR inhibitors has recently been proved to be efficacious for epilepsy in human TSC patients, and for autism in TSC model mice, indicating the possibility for pharmacological treatment of developmental synaptic disorders.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Biochemical pathway to skin darkening holds implications for prevention of skin cancers

BOSTON - A skin pigmentation mechanism that can darken the color of human skin as a natural defense against ultraviolet (UV)-associated cancers has been discovered by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Mediating the biological process is an enzyme, NNT, which plays a key role in the production of melanin (a pigment that protects the skin from harmful UV rays) and whose inhibition through a topical drug or ointment could potentially reduce the risk of skin cancers. The study was published online in Cell.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New study pinpoints two separate mutation near GDF5 gene for osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia

Terence D. Capellini has been interested in how joints work for almost three decades. Part of it is due to personal experience, having sustained several joint injuries as a college ice hockey player and recently developing knee osteoarthritis. But the principal investigator of Harvard's Developmental and Evolutionary Genetics Lab has also seen the pain and limited mobility of loved ones who've received similar diagnoses and injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy