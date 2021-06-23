Woodchucks beat Booyah for second time Tuesday
WAUSAU, WI – Playing their second game of the day, the Wisconsin Woodchucks earned their second win of the evening behind a five-run fourth inning, defeating the Green Bay Booyah 10-5 in the seven-inning nightcap.
The Chucks are now 15-7 and have won five consecutive games, including three in a row over Green Bay after wins Monday and earlier Tuesday evening. Wisconsin extends their lead in the Great Lakes West Division to two games. They also have the best record in the entire Great Lakes Division and are tied for the best mark in the entire Northwoods League.
The Chucks won 5-2 earlier Tuesday evening after picking up a rain-suspended game from June 8 in the bottom of the second inning. That nine-inning game was completed in full.
The Woodchucks performed a station-to-station clinic in the bottom of the fourth at Athletic Park. Scoring five runs on four hits, the Chucks worked three walks and a sacrifice fly while benefiting from an error. Wisconsin batted around in the frame.
The Woodchucks opened Game 2 of the twin bill with two first-inning runs. Griffin Lockwood Powell poked an infield single to score Jordan Schaffer before Gino Groover reached home on an Antonio Valdez fielder’s choice.
They doubled their lead in the second with a pair of RBI groundouts from Jacob Schoenvogel and Jordan Schaffer, scoring Tyler MacGregor and Bash Randle.
Green Bay added a run in the third off a throwing error and tied the game in the fourth on a two RBI double and a fielder’s choice.
Even after the Woodchucks created separation in the fourth, they added supplemental issuance as Kayfus scored Izarra in the fifth on a fielder’s choice, making it 10-4. Green Bay got one run back in the top half of the sixth.
Top Performers
Peyton Schofield was on the mound for his first Northwoods League start and earned the win, pitching four innings and allowing four runs (three earned). He walked five batters and struck out two.
Dylan MacCallum provided three frames out of the bullpen. He earned the save while allowing an earned run and striking out four.
Tyler MacGregor was 3-4 with a run and a double.
Griffin Lockwood-Powell was 2-4 with two RBI.
Green Bay Booyah 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 10
Game Date: Tuesday June 22nd, 2021
Final/71234567
RHE
Booyah0013010
562
Woodchucks220510X
1091
W: Schofield (2-0, 5.00 ERA) L: Chadwick (0-1, 12.41 ERA) SV: Maccallum (1)
BooyahABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Flowers, Elias LF 4010.300
Pearson, Dalton DH 3020.317
Croes, Dayson SS 4110.277
Wagner, Max 3B 2100.347
Hollow, Kaden C 2100.200
Dagnello, Nick 1B 3122.261
Hollow, Tyler 2B 1100.269
Ryan, Brendan RF 3002.185
Lewis, Nadir CF 3000.190
25564
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan 2B 1201.318
Kayfus, Cj RF 3112.348
Groover Iii, Gino LF 2211.250
Lockwood, Griffin C 4022.450
Valdez, Antonio 3B 3012.150
Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4130.279
Randle, Bash DH 2200.238
Izarra, Jose SS 3110.167
Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 2101.118
241099
Green Bay Booyah
2B: N. Dagnello 1 (3);
RBI: N. Dagnello 2 (9); B. Ryan 2 (3);
SB: E. Flowers 1 (3);
E: B. Mabeus 1 (1); K. Hollow 1 (3);
Team LOB: 5;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
2B: T. Macgregor 1 (2);
RBI: G. Lockwood 2 (6); A. Valdez 2 (4); J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (5); C. Kayfus 2 (10); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);
HBP: B. Randle 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (2);
SB: J. Schaffer 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (2); C. Kayfus 1 (2); J. Izarra 1 (1);
CS: A. Valdez 1 (1);
E: G. Lockwood 1 (1);
Team LOB: 7;
BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Chadwick, Tyler3.179861012.41
– Mabeus, Boston1.21112303.86
– Healy, Phil1.010000011.57
6.09109840
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Schofield, Peyton4.03435205.00
– Maccallum, Dylan3.03111405.79
7.0654660
Green Bay Booyah
WP: T. Chadwick 2 (4); P. Healy 1 (1);
HB: T. Chadwick 1 (2); B. Mabeus 1 (2);
SO: T. Chadwick 1 (9); B. Mabeus 3 (6);
BB: T. Chadwick 6 (12); B. Mabeus 2 (4);
BF: T. Chadwick 23 (67); B. Mabeus 9 (21); P. Healy 4 (54);
P-S: T. Chadwick 80-38; B. Mabeus 38-22; P. Healy 16-12;
Wisconsin Woodchucks
WP: P. Schofield 1 (3); D. Maccallum 1 (1);
SO: P. Schofield 2 (7); D. Maccallum 4 (7);
BB: P. Schofield 5 (8); D. Maccallum 1 (1);
BF: P. Schofield 18 (42); D. Maccallum 13 (20);
P-S: P. Schofield 65-34; D. Maccallum 59-36;
Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger
Weather: Sunny
Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)
Duration: 02:26:00
Attendance: 801
Venue: Athletic Park