Wausau, WI

Woodchucks beat Booyah for second time Tuesday

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4An3Kf_0acvcOAw00

WAUSAU, WI – Playing their second game of the day, the Wisconsin Woodchucks earned their second win of the evening behind a five-run fourth inning, defeating the Green Bay Booyah 10-5 in the seven-inning nightcap.

The Chucks are now 15-7 and have won five consecutive games, including three in a row over Green Bay after wins Monday and earlier Tuesday evening. Wisconsin extends their lead in the Great Lakes West Division to two games. They also have the best record in the entire Great Lakes Division and are tied for the best mark in the entire Northwoods League.

The Chucks won 5-2 earlier Tuesday evening after picking up a rain-suspended game from June 8 in the bottom of the second inning. That nine-inning game was completed in full.

The Woodchucks performed a station-to-station clinic in the bottom of the fourth at Athletic Park. Scoring five runs on four hits, the Chucks worked three walks and a sacrifice fly while benefiting from an error. Wisconsin batted around in the frame.

The Woodchucks opened Game 2 of the twin bill with two first-inning runs. Griffin Lockwood Powell poked an infield single to score Jordan Schaffer before Gino Groover reached home on an Antonio Valdez fielder’s choice.

They doubled their lead in the second with a pair of RBI groundouts from Jacob Schoenvogel and Jordan Schaffer, scoring Tyler MacGregor and Bash Randle.

Green Bay added a run in the third off a throwing error and tied the game in the fourth on a two RBI double and a fielder’s choice.

Even after the Woodchucks created separation in the fourth, they added supplemental issuance as Kayfus scored Izarra in the fifth on a fielder’s choice, making it 10-4. Green Bay got one run back in the top half of the sixth.

Top Performers

Peyton Schofield was on the mound for his first Northwoods League start and earned the win, pitching four innings and allowing four runs (three earned). He walked five batters and struck out two.

Dylan MacCallum provided three frames out of the bullpen. He earned the save while allowing an earned run and striking out four.

Tyler MacGregor was 3-4 with a run and a double.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell was 2-4 with two RBI.

Green Bay Booyah 5 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 10

Game Date: Tuesday June 22nd, 2021

Final/71234567

RHE

Booyah0013010

562

Woodchucks220510X

1091

W: Schofield (2-0, 5.00 ERA) L: Chadwick (0-1, 12.41 ERA) SV: Maccallum (1)

BooyahABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Flowers, Elias LF 4010.300

Pearson, Dalton DH 3020.317

Croes, Dayson SS 4110.277

Wagner, Max 3B 2100.347

Hollow, Kaden C 2100.200

Dagnello, Nick 1B 3122.261

Hollow, Tyler 2B 1100.269

Ryan, Brendan RF 3002.185

Lewis, Nadir CF 3000.190

25564

WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD

AVG

Schaffer, Jordan 2B 1201.318

Kayfus, Cj RF 3112.348

Groover Iii, Gino LF 2211.250

Lockwood, Griffin C 4022.450

Valdez, Antonio 3B 3012.150

Macgregor, Tyler 1B 4130.279

Randle, Bash DH 2200.238

Izarra, Jose SS 3110.167

Schoenvogel, Jacob CF 2101.118

241099

Green Bay Booyah

2B: N. Dagnello 1 (3);

RBI: N. Dagnello 2 (9); B. Ryan 2 (3);

SB: E. Flowers 1 (3);

E: B. Mabeus 1 (1); K. Hollow 1 (3);

Team LOB: 5;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: T. Macgregor 1 (2);

RBI: G. Lockwood 2 (6); A. Valdez 2 (4); J. Schoenvogel 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (5); C. Kayfus 2 (10); G. Groover Iii 1 (2);

HBP: B. Randle 1 (1); J. Schaffer 1 (2);

SB: J. Schaffer 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (2); C. Kayfus 1 (2); J. Izarra 1 (1);

CS: A. Valdez 1 (1);

E: G. Lockwood 1 (1);

Team LOB: 7;

BooyahIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Chadwick, Tyler3.179861012.41

– Mabeus, Boston1.21112303.86

– Healy, Phil1.010000011.57

6.09109840

WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD

ERA

Schofield, Peyton4.03435205.00

– Maccallum, Dylan3.03111405.79

7.0654660

Green Bay Booyah

WP: T. Chadwick 2 (4); P. Healy 1 (1);

HB: T. Chadwick 1 (2); B. Mabeus 1 (2);

SO: T. Chadwick 1 (9); B. Mabeus 3 (6);

BB: T. Chadwick 6 (12); B. Mabeus 2 (4);

BF: T. Chadwick 23 (67); B. Mabeus 9 (21); P. Healy 4 (54);

P-S: T. Chadwick 80-38; B. Mabeus 38-22; P. Healy 16-12;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

WP: P. Schofield 1 (3); D. Maccallum 1 (1);

SO: P. Schofield 2 (7); D. Maccallum 4 (7);

BB: P. Schofield 5 (8); D. Maccallum 1 (1);

BF: P. Schofield 18 (42); D. Maccallum 13 (20);

P-S: P. Schofield 65-34; D. Maccallum 59-36;

Umpires: Plate: T. Roberson 1B: S. Carey 3B: S. Ginger

Weather: Sunny

Start time: 6:35 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:26:00

Attendance: 801

Venue: Athletic Park

