Annie Kelly is a decorator, magazine writer, editor and author of seven design books including “Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool,” published by Rizzoli in 2019. Born in Australia, Kelly trained as an artist and later became a decorator in Los Angeles, beginning with the renovation of Frank Lloyd Wright’s La Miniatura in Pasadena. Her book “Splash” features famous pools as well as chapters on pool elements including steps, edging, pool houses and outdoor furnishings. She and her husband, Tim Street-Porter — a photographer who does the pictures for her books — live in the Hollywood Hills and in Litchfield, Conn.