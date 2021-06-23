Rise of the Beasts revealed as title of new Transformers blockbuster

I’m pathetically in the bag for arthouse horror. I like my dread slow-dripped and my scares born more out of cunning camera angles and disturbing imagery than shock-y jumps. Give me a film that’s as haunted by the traumas of its characters as by its killers, ghosts, and ghouls, and I’m already halfway onboard. And yet, I’ll confess to feeling a sense of relief on realizing that the kickoff Fear Street film wasn’t about more than it says on the package. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is a nasty, effective slasher about a group of teenagers who come into contact with the curse that’s been plaguing their town of Shadyside, Ohio, for three centuries — one that has something to do with an accused witch, Sarah Fier, who was hanged in a settlement in the area back in 1666. At no point during the movie, which is the first installment of a trilogy that Netflix will be releasing (and I’ll be reviewing) over three weeks, is there a suggestion that the curse is a metaphor for repressed sexuality, or industrialization, or anything else. Sometimes a curse is just a curse, and this one has periodically sparked murder sprees in Shadyside, which is tattered and struggling, while the nearby community of Sunnyvale thrives.