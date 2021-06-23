Cancel
Rise of the Beasts revealed as title of new Transformers blockbuster

By Celebretainment
Kokomo Perspective
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new 'Transformers' movie will be titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. Paramount hosted a virtual showcase for the upcoming film yesterday (22.06.21) with director Steven Caple Jr., franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in attendance where new details were revealed about the title, plot and characters.

