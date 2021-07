Nine Catalan separatist leaders who were jailed for their roles in a failed independence bid in the region in 2017 are expected to leave prison after Spain granted them controversial partial pardons.“The government has taken this decision because it is the best decision for Catalonia and the best decision for Spain,” said Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez in a live television address to the nation.“We hope to open a new era of dialogue and build new bridges.”The politicians and activists were jailed in 2019 for between nine and 13 years for crimes of sedition and misuse of public funds.All were...