Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Oracle launches AI-powered HR skills identification and classification solution

By Allen Bernard
TechRepublic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamic Skills helps leaders identify skills gaps, know what skills their employees have and foster career development, the company said. Oracle announced Wednesday a new AI solution to help organizations better understand, manage and build the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills is designed to give HR and business leaders a comprehensive view of the skills that exist within their workforce in order to help them develop and nurture the talent within their organizations. Dynamic Skills is part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) suite of tools.

www.techrepublic.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Solution#Oracle Dynamic Skills#Hcm#Ai#Skills Nexus#Skills Center#Idc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Oracle
News Break
Software
Related
Career Development & Advicetechgig.com

Oracle to foster career development for employees with a new solution

Oracle today announced a new solution to help organisations better understand, manage, and grow the skills of their workforce. (HCM), gives HR and business leaders the insights needed to ensure they have the right talent both now and in the future by providing a comprehensive view of the skills within their workforce. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new capabilities provide business leaders with an always up-to-date view of their employees’ skills to help attract, develop, and grow the right talent.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Powerful Tools That HR Heads And CHROs Should Use For Enhanced Productivity

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Amid the constant hustle in roles of CHROs and HR Heads, there is always a lookout for processes that will help to streamline tasks and boost operational efficiency. An HR’s role in the company isn’t just to attract and hire the right candidate; they also oversee the entire employee lifecycle process, from reviews to appraisals, surveys, etc. With ever-widening roles and responsibilities in the HR function, the HR tools serve as powerful media to improve productivity, boost business outcomes and enhance the employee experience.
Softwarethecustomer.net

Genesys Launches AI-Driven Customer Experiences

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new tools that enable businesses to easily build and orchestrate their own bot experiences, integrate third party messaging applications, and provide employees with technical training. And a new flexible consumption model gives companies access to Genesys solutions so they can scale or deploy new capabilities whenever they want, allowing them to meet changing customer and business needs.
BusinessPosted by
WestfairOnline

IBM launches global collaboration for labor skill development

IBM will collaborate with 30 global organizations in the education, nonprofit, government and employment agency sectors to launch a program to help underserved populations build up new and existing skills to become more employable. IBM’s CEO Arvind Krishna announced the initiative at VivaTech, an annual European tech and startup conference...
Softwaretvtechnology.com

Stimulated Launches New Workflow Solution

LOS ANGELES—The creative studio Stimulated-Inc. is launching a new solution to manage creative workflows that is designed to help in-house creative teams increase the production of digital assets using fewer resources. The Stimulated.Works hybrid service is based on systems and technologies used by the studio’s founder Robb Wagner and his...
Technologymartechseries.com

Tiled Named Best Comprehensive Solution in 2021 HR Tech Awards

Tiled recognized for solving “core challenges of business” in the Talent Development category of the Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Awards. Tiled, an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily, has been recognized as an award winner for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Development Category of the 2021 HR Tech Awards.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

PowerFleet Launches Vista, An Advanced Vehicle Video Solution With AI Capabilities

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet , Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, today announced the launch of Vista, a best-in-class in-vehicle video solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and proactively manage risky driving situations across fleets. With Vista, PowerFleet is expanding its image technology portfolio, which includes the patent-pending LV-710 freight camera for trailers and containers and the CP4 System designed for the industrial truck market.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Expert Edition: AI and the Power of Data

The promise of artificial intelligence seemed to go from the movies and books to real life in a matter of the last few years. But for agencies to truly experience and benefit from the power of AI, machine learning and intelligent automation, they must have the data and network in place.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Benzinga

AppZen Launches Finance AI AppStore

AppZen, a modern finance AI software platform, announced the launch of the AppZen AppStore Thursday. What Happened: The development comes as AppZen looks to enable finance teams a way to easily automate universal expense reviews and approvals, to comply with company policies and regulations. The new tool is based on...
Economymartechseries.com

Oracle Helps Organizations Build A More Agile Workforce With Skills Insights

AI-powered Dynamic Skills solution in Oracle Cloud HCM allows HR leaders to identify skills gaps and foster career development for employees. Oracle today announced a new solution to help organizations better understand, manage, and grow the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), gives HR and business leaders the insights needed to ensure they have the right talent both now and in the future by providing a comprehensive view of the skills within their workforce. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the new capabilities provide business leaders with an always up-to-date view of their employees’ skills to help attract, develop, and grow the right talent.
Career Development & AdviceWestport News

Develop the HR Skills That Every Entrepreneur Needs

When you started your business, you had a vision and a set of skills to help you make it a reality. But as your business grows, you start to encounter situations you haven't really prepared for and may not be qualified to manage. At a certain point, you need to consider a human resources department or, at the very least, develop some people management and administrative skills yourself. Whether your business is picking up steam and hiring new employees or you'd just like to be prepared for the future, The Professional HR & Administrative Management Bundle can help.
Electronicsaithority.com

TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI

EVE Cortex utilizes neural networks and synthetic data to learn in hours rather than months for powerful self-service applications. TechSee, the market leader in Computer Vision solutions for customer service, announced the launch of EVE Wonder, the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence platform (AI) that teaches itself to recognize thousands of products, models, parts, and components by ingesting only a handful of data points. EVE Cortex utilizes a combination of patented AI neural networks and synthetic data to train itself in a matter of hours, making it the first truly scalable, interactive augmented reality (AR) self-service platform for widespread use across dozens of consumer and enterprise applications. Here’s how EVE Cortex works.
Softwarenojitter.com

Verint Adds AI-Powered Interviewing to WFM

Verint announced today that it has expanded its workforce management (WFM) offering with “intelligent interviewing” capabilities via the acquisition of privately held HireIQ, a pioneer in hiring automation founded in 2009. Verint did not disclose financial details of the transaction, but said it intends to bring on the HireIQ workforce in full.
TennisComputer Weekly

IBM serves more AI power at Wimbledon 2021

IBM has enhanced the level of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology ahead of the return to live tennis. Technologies developed by IBM that are being provided for Wimbledon 2021 include enhancement for a highly personalised fan experience, which will be made available via Wimbledon.com and the Wimbledon apps. Powered by IBM...
Softwareaithority.com

Verint Extends Leadership in Workforce Management With Launch of AI-Powered Intelligent Interviewing

Cloud Solution Transforms Recruiting with AI-Driven Candidate Screening for Improved Hiring Experiences, Employee Engagement and Retention. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company announced that it has expanded its Workforce Management (WFM) offering with powerful Intelligent Interviewing capabilities via the acquisition of technology from HireIQ, a proven leader in hiring automation. The acquired technology automates the candidate evaluation process and leverages AI to analyze answers to interview questions, providing insights to help hiring managers make more informed decisions.
Australiamobihealthnews.com

Latest AI-powered pharmacy dispensing platform launched in Australia

Pharmacy IT solutions provider Fred IT unveiled on Tuesday a new pharmacy dispensing platform powered by artificial intelligence. The company says the Fred Dispense Plus platform is an improvement from the widely used Fred Dispense Australia platform. Among its features, the Fred AID (Artificial Intelligence Directions) tool uses AI and...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Commerce.AI Launches AI-Generated Market Reports

Commerce.AI has released a new AI-generated market reports feature, which delivers market intelligence insights across thousands of market categories. Market reports are accessible to all, and were previously only available to those with access to Commerce.AI’s data engine, including multinational corporations. The data engine monitors 600+ million products and services across 12 languages from over 100 sources of data.
ComputersElectronic Engineering Times

Mythic Launches Second AI Chip

Mythic's second analog AI chip is optimized for different card sizes, but still aimed at computer vision workloads at the edge. Mythic, the startup building analog AI chips based on compute-in-memory technology using arrays of Flash transistors, has raised $70 million and launched a second, slightly smaller chip based on the original architecture.
Energy IndustryZDNet

Oracle pledges to power global operations with 100% renewable energy

Oracle has announced plans to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. This sustainability commitment will cover both its facilities and cloud operations, and builds on the existing sustainability priorities previously pledged by the company, including achieving 100% renewable energy use at all "next-generation" Oracle Cloud regions by 2025.