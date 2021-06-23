Oracle launches AI-powered HR skills identification and classification solution

When you started your business, you had a vision and a set of skills to help you make it a reality. But as your business grows, you start to encounter situations you haven't really prepared for and may not be qualified to manage. At a certain point, you need to consider a human resources department or, at the very least, develop some people management and administrative skills yourself. Whether your business is picking up steam and hiring new employees or you'd just like to be prepared for the future, The Professional HR & Administrative Management Bundle can help.