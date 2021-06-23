Oracle launches AI-powered HR skills identification and classification solution
Dynamic Skills helps leaders identify skills gaps, know what skills their employees have and foster career development, the company said. Oracle announced Wednesday a new AI solution to help organizations better understand, manage and build the skills of their workforce. Oracle Dynamic Skills is designed to give HR and business leaders a comprehensive view of the skills that exist within their workforce in order to help them develop and nurture the talent within their organizations. Dynamic Skills is part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) suite of tools.www.techrepublic.com