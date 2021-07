Ethiopia celebrates this Monday a complicated general elections marked by the war in the Tigray region, the increase in intercommunity violence and the boycott of some opposition parties in protest against the repression and the imprisonment of their leaders, which augurs a decline participation. The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) of the prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize 2019, Abiy Ahmed Ali, 44, starts as a great favorite in these elections, postponed in August 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, and he aspires to revalidate a sufficient majority to allow him to remain in power for another five years.