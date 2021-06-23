Report confirms hockey great Plager died of ‘cardiac event’

With the Coyotes introducing André Tourigny as their new head coach, Hockey Canada lost one of its biggest assets on Canada Day. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Hockey Canada for the opportunity to coach and represent Canada on the international stage,” Tourigny said Thursday in a statement provided by Hockey Canada. “In particular Tom Renney, Scott Smith and Scott Salmond, who believed in me and without their trust and support I would not be the person and coach I am today. It has been an honour to work alongside some of the best people and hockey minds in the business and I am extremely proud and grateful to Hockey Canada for affording me this privilege.”