Report confirms hockey great Plager died of ‘cardiac event’

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 10 days ago

The final report on the cause of death of former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager has confirmed that he died of a “cardiac event” before crashing his SUV in March. St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham revealed the final report on Tuesday, confirming his preliminary findings from shortly after Plager's death, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The cause of death was cardiac dysrhythmia and the manner of death was listed as natural.

www.charlotteobserver.com
