Firework shop-owners urging customers to buy now due to shortages

The Fourth of July may be a bit dimmer this year. A national fireworks shortage has fireworks stands worried about their supply for customers for independence day. Many owners are now urging the public to stock up now before their supply runs out.

As a result, the shortage caused prices to go up and fewer options are available. The pandemic caused a lag in international shipping and ports are still backed up according to the National Fireworks Association.

Some business owners say their supply has been nearly cut in half compared to last year.

Tara Schiffelbein, co-owner of Boom City Fireworks, tells 2 News she is concerned there may not be enough to go around.

“We want to tell everybody, ‘we have the supply now’ but get it when you can because it is going quickly,” Schiffelbein said.

Boom City Fireworks is located at the Flea Market Depot at 81st Street and Charles Page Boulevard. They open at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Oklahoma’s sale on fireworks is from June 15 through July 6.

