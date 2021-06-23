Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police: 56-year-old Essex youth pastor charged in child sexual assault from about 30 years ago

By McKenna Oxenden, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 10 days ago

A 56-year-old youth pastor was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child about 30 years ago, police said.

Don Giovanni Martin of Essex was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, among other charges. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is awaiting a bail review hearing.

Baltimore County Police said that on Feb. 25 they responded to a call for a previous sexual assault on a child. Officers met with the victim, who is now an adult, and she told authorities that as a child she was sexually assaulted by her youth pastor, Martin, during a sleepover at his home about 30 years ago.

Martin’s lawyer, listed in court documents as Charles Middlebrooks, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Police believe there is the potential for more victims and urge people to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, there is help available for you 24-hours a day. You can call the police nonemergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources:

Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County : 410-828-6390

Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323

This story may be updated.

Community Policy
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
City
Essex, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Society
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Pastor#Sex#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore man charged in May attempted murder

Baltimore Police on Saturday announced an arrest in a May incident in Cherry Hill that left two men injured. A 39-year-old man who was shot and a 25-year-old man who was assaulted sought treatment at a local hospital on May 11, according to police. Officers determined that the men had been injured the night before in the 3300 block of Round Road, where there had been a report of a shooting. ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Four people, including 12-year-old, injured in shootings, Baltimore police say

Four young people were injured in shootings in Baltimore, police said Saturday morning. Baltimore police responded to a reported shooting on Annor Court in Westport just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They couldn’t find any victims at Annor Court, but another officer on Washington Boulevard about two miles away found a car speeding to a hospital with a 12-year-old boy in the back seat suffering ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

As Safe Streets mourns, Baltimore Police try to figure out where shooting of outreach worker occurred

As members of Safe Streets Cherry Hill mourned another killing of one of their own, Baltimore Police detectives said Friday they are stymied in their investigation, including figuring out where the shooting occurred. Kenyell “Benny” Wilson, 44, an outreach worker for Safe Streets, drove himself to Harbor Hospital around 4:40 p.m. Thursday for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police said Friday ...