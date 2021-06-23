Baltimore County Police: 56-year-old Essex youth pastor charged in child sexual assault from about 30 years ago

A 56-year-old youth pastor was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a child about 30 years ago, police said.

Don Giovanni Martin of Essex was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, among other charges. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is awaiting a bail review hearing.

Baltimore County Police said that on Feb. 25 they responded to a call for a previous sexual assault on a child. Officers met with the victim, who is now an adult, and she told authorities that as a child she was sexually assaulted by her youth pastor, Martin, during a sleepover at his home about 30 years ago.

Martin’s lawyer, listed in court documents as Charles Middlebrooks, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Police believe there is the potential for more victims and urge people to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, there is help available for you 24-hours a day. You can call the police nonemergency line at 410-887-2222 or contact any one of these resources:

Turn Around 24-hour hotline: 443-279-0379

Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County : 410-828-6390

Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Greater Baltimore Medical Center SAFE nurse: 443-849-3323

This story may be updated.