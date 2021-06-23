Cancel
Business

Behind the $5B acquisition of Michaels

By Catherine Leffert
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apollo Global Management acquired Michaels in a deal valued at $5 billion in April and now looks to elevate the brand through product and service offerings.

www.bizjournals.com
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
#Apollo Global Management
