Behind the $5B acquisition of Michaels
Apollo Global Management acquired Michaels in a deal valued at $5 billion in April and now looks to elevate the brand through product and service offerings.www.bizjournals.com
Apollo Global Management acquired Michaels in a deal valued at $5 billion in April and now looks to elevate the brand through product and service offerings.www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas