How to assess your internet service

By Leslie Meredith
Standard-Examiner
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it’s been awhile since you’ve taken a look at your internet service, it may surprise you to learn that you can get much higher speeds for the same price as your current service. But once you start your research, you may be on your way down a rabbit hole where providers are vying for your business with higher and higher internet speeds at a similarly spiraling cost. So how much is enough? That all depends on your household and usage. Let’s break it down so you can make an informed decision.

www.standard.net
#Internet Speed#Service Provider#Internet Provider#Onedrive#Google Drive#Mbps
