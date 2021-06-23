How to assess your internet service

Whenever you receive an email in your Gmail inbox you don’t see the address associated with that account, but the name of the sender. The same thing happens when you send an email: your name shows up in their inbox. It makes everything look nicer and more personal, and it’s all thanks to the email display name setting. For personal accounts your display name can be anything you want. If your name has changed, or you have other reasons for changing it, changing your display name to something else is very simple.