Creators
Philadelphia Eagles: Top 3 training camp battles to watch and why

By Nick Fierro, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 10 days ago

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wants his players thinking about competition 24-7, just like he does.

To that end, his team will feature some noteworthy battles for roster spots once it reconvenes for training camp next month at the NovaCare Complex.

Here are the top three to watch and why:

3. Defensive tackle

As with probably all positions this year, the Eagles know who their starters are going to be. But in spots that require a rotation, such as this one, that’s when it can get interesting.

Here’s the skinny: Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are the starters, with Hassan Ridgeway likely the next up in what will be a four-man rotation on gamedays.

How that fourth player is decided is going to be interesting, to say the least. Draft picks Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipuloto will compete with veterans Willie Henry, T.Y. McGill and Raequan Williams.

Because the Eagles are expected to keep no more than five and they usually give their premium draft picks (first three rounds) more than a year to prove themselves, it ostensibly means that Tuipuloto, Henry, McGill and Williams will be competing for one roster spot.

2. Running back

Everyone knows that, barring injury, Miles Sanders is The Man. But what about the other three they’re expected to keep?

This could be shaping up as a super battle in which Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Kerryon Johnson and rookie Kenneth Gainwell will take center stage.

When you add in Elijah Holyfield, Jason Huntley and Adrian Killins, you’re looking at some super intensity, with special teams probably deciding how that fourth spot is filled.

1. Left tackle

Don’t look now, but the Eagles have to determine if Jordan Mailata, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract, has a future in Philadelphia.

To get a second contract from the Eagles, he likely will have to beat out 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard for the left tackle spot in a competition that is wide open, according to offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Mailata has become a fan favorite because of his size and personality and the way he performed in a backup role last season, the first he was able to finish without a trip to the injured reserve list. He also has more experience than Dillard, who was supposed to start last year until a torn biceps in training camp ended his season before it began.

What happens will determine how the Eagles spend their money at this position.

If Dillard wins the job and plays well, the Eagles will offer him a contract extension after the season, which is when he’ll first be eligible, and won’t offer Mailata starter’s money to stick around in 2022.

If Mailata wins the job and plays well, he’ll be offered a huge pay raise that includes starter’s money, and Dillard could be allowed to leave in free agency after 2022.

Point is, no more than one of those players is headed for a big contract from the Eagles

Which one will it be?

Many fans and even some experts have eliminated Dillard already from serious contention. That would be a mistake after Dillard impressed the staff with the way he worked before and after the injury.

“This guy stayed here,” Stoutland said. “He never left. Andre Dillard was in every single position meeting. Andre Dillard sat in front of the room with a notebook and took notes on every single thing I said.”

Stoutland wasn’t even sure if that was allowed for a player on IR, but he played along.

“I would hit him with questions during the meeting,” Stoutland said. “... I said, `Andre, if you’re going to be here, then I’m going to make it like you’re playing. Let’s pretend that you’re going to go play in the game, and then maybe we won’t develop the rust and the barnacles and all that. And your mind will stay sharp.

“So that’s kind of how we played it out all year with Andre. I think that’s kind of how I really started with him, because I do see a hungrier guy. I see a guy who is more serious. I’m just being honest with you. Going through the meetings and going out there on the field and watching him and [left guard] Isaac [Seumalo] move, they move like they’re identical. They move together. They’re pretty quick, those guys.”

Dillard also added the upper body strength the Eagles thought he needed after a spotty rookie season.

So watch this battle, then follow the money.

Should be fascinating.

Morning Call reporter Nick Fierro can be reached at 610-778-2243 or nfierro@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

