Here's a sentence we hoped we wouldn't have to write ever again: COVID-19 cases are "surging." "Our seven day average is about 12,600 this per day," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at yesterday's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing. "And while this is a 95% decrease from our peak into early January, it does also reflect a 10% increase in the seven day average from last week." This is significant: There hasn't been an increase for many, many weeks. These regional increases are threatening the unvaccinated—but everyone should be concerned, Walensky explained.