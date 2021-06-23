Boomi Accelerates Data Readiness Enabling Organizations To Deliver Integrated Experiences At Speed And Scale

Integrating and actualizing data saves time and big money for businesses, but only if they speed results. The work can take time. More than half of U.S. companies use data analytics at the same time that over half of corporate marketing departments say that analytics are disappointing. Disappointment can also be found in manufacturing, engineering, research and development, finance, and customer service, because users in my consulting work have told me they feel it takes too long to integrate and analyze data for actionable insights.