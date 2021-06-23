Cancel
Boomi Accelerates Data Readiness Enabling Organizations To Deliver Integrated Experiences At Speed And Scale

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdds Fully Managed Data Catalog and Preparation as a Service to the AtomSphere Platform, and DataOps Professional Services Offering. Boomi leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), announced the addition of the Data Catalog and Preparation (DCP) AtomSphere Service to the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, along with a new Data Operations Professional Services Offering (DataOps PSO). These new offerings, in addition to Boomi AtomSphere’s robust integration, data hub, and workflow automation capabilities serve as the foundation for enabling customers to accelerate data readiness in order to fuel integrated experiences.

