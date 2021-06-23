‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Most actors are lucky enough when they score a role in one comic book movie or TV show, but David Dastmalchian has been around the block with this genre. His first film role was in 2008’s The Dark Knight, and in the years since, not only has he played Kurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man movies, but also appeared in multiple other DC Comics projects, most recently voicing Calendar Man in the Batman: The Long Halloween animated movies and playing Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. But even with such an extensive DC resume, there are still some notable villains from that corner of the superhero realm he’s eager to play.