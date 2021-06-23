Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.

kissbinghamton.com
Community Policy
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
797
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Viola Davis
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Film#Hbo Max#Dc Comics#Warner Bros#Icu#The Justice League#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPolygon

A brand-new Suicide Squad trailer’s floating around YouTube, if you can find it

A new trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming DC comic book movie The Suicide Squad has arrived — but watching it is basically roulette. Instead of releasing the bigger look at the movie on conventional channels, Warner Bros. debuted the spot via YouTube preroll ads. An official version has yet to be uploaded to any DC or WB channel. The only way to see it? Watch YouTube videos without instinctively hitting “Skip Ad.” (We recommend the Polygon kind.)
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Check Out The Insane New Trailer For James Gunn's DCEU Debut

We weren't expecting this until a little later today, but the new trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has now been shared online ahead of schedule. "Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."
MoviesIGN

Who Is Idris Elba's Suicide Squad 2 Character Robert DuBois? DC's Bloodsport Explained

After months of speculation, we finally learned at DC Fandome last year which DC villain Idris Elba is playing in The Suicide Squad. And it's... probably not the character you were expecting. No, he's not Deadshot, Deathstroke or Bronze Tiger. Instead, Elba is playing an obscure but still significant Superman villain named Bloodsport. Indeed, in the latest trailer for The Suicide Squad, Superman even gets a shout-out -- Bloodsport put him in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, we learn!
MoviesFirst Showing

Hilarious Action-Packed Third Trailer for Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

"I'm going to get you out of here alive." Ahahaha amazing. Warner Bros has released a third official trailer for James Gunn's new The Suicide Squad movie, arriving in theaters everywhere this August. The more they show, they better this looks, and I am so down for this action-packed comedy superhero smorgasbord. It's going to be a blast! This ensemble anti-hero DC action comedy boasts one hell of an explosive ensemble cast, bringing back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Also starring: Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Joaquín Cosío, Juan Diego Botto, also with Taika Waititi as King Shark. That big starfish looks nuts. I've seen enough footage - just show the movie already.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Suicide Squad’s Final Trailer Teases Violence And Hilarity

There’s just over six weeks to go until The Suicide Squad explodes into theaters and onto HBO Max, and a new trailer has set the stage for the marketing campaign to kick into high gear. We’re not quite sure how exactly the film fits into the DCEU timeline, if it does at all, with writer/director James Gunn and star John Cena detailing at various points that it isn’t quite a sequel or a reboot, despite taking place after the events of David Ayer’s first film and bringing back several characters for a second go-round.
MoviesPaste Magazine

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad to Open 2021 Fantasia Film Festival

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Fantasia International Film Festival, James Gunn’s highly anticipated take on The Suicide Squad will be presented as a special event screening on August 4th—one day before the festival officially kicks off, and two days before the film hits theaters and HBO Max. This...
MoviesEmpire

The Suicide Squad: Let's Meet The Team In The New Trailer For James Gunn's Comic Book Chaos

When you know that James Gunn is handling the new incarnation of Suicide Squad, you can expect his trademark blend of gags, relatable characters and gonzo action. So it is for this mixture of sequel and reboot titled, perhaps a little confusingly, The Suicide Squad. The new trailer has landed after a day of the cast "leaking" it, and you can take a look. Just don't ask too many questions about starfish.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Teaser Reveals Starro's Unexpected Origins

The premiere of The Suicide Squad is still a couple of months away but we're now getting some awesome new footage from the film, thanks to a lengthy ad dropped on YouTube. Interestingly, one of the teases may have revealed Starro's new origin story in the DC Extended Universe flick.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Bloodsport and the Team Unleash Hell in The Suicide Squad Trailer

Bloodsport and the Team Unleash Hell in The Suicide Squad Trailer. The new trailer for The Suicide Squad is here! The video offers a closer look at Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and explains how he ended in prison. Superman’s adversary will be forced to lead a team of expendable villains. Together, they will have to save Earth and humankind before an undisclosed menace (it’s Starro!) cancels them. The new trailer also features the rest of the team, including Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, etc. The story deals light-heartedly with the fact that many of them — if not all — might die during this mission.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following The Suicide Squad And Long Halloween, David Dastmalchian Shares The DC Villains He’d Like To Play Next

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Most actors are lucky enough when they score a role in one comic book movie or TV show, but David Dastmalchian has been around the block with this genre. His first film role was in 2008’s The Dark Knight, and in the years since, not only has he played Kurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man movies, but also appeared in multiple other DC Comics projects, most recently voicing Calendar Man in the Batman: The Long Halloween animated movies and playing Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad. But even with such an extensive DC resume, there are still some notable villains from that corner of the superhero realm he’s eager to play.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases One of the Film's Main Characters

The Suicide Squad is being released in theatres and on HBO Max in August, and DC fans are excited to see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. The movie will also feature many franchise newcomers with big names such as John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. Recently, director James Gunn was answering fan questions on Instagram and named Bloodsport when asked about the movie's main character.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Connects Superman To The Story, But Is It Henry Cavill's Version?

Back when DC first assembled its lethal band of classic villains for a Suicide Squad mission, director James Gunn was busy working for the competition (Marvel Studios) on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But once he was removed from that series, albeit temporarily, Warner Bros. swooped in and offered Gunn a shot at their insane and insanely violent super-villain. The result is coming to theaters and HBO Max in August, and the studio just dropped the latest colorful sizzle reel of the sheer madness that Gunn and his team have in store for DC fans.
EntertainmentCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Magazine Covers Feature A New Look At Task Force X, Jim Lee Artwork, & A Big Starro Tease

While all eyes may be on Black Widow right now, we're also just over a month away from getting to experience The Suicide Squad. Set to be released in both in theaters and on HBO Max, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the DC Comics adaptation, and we now have a closer look at each member of Task Force X on these cool new magazine covers shared by James Gunn.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad McFarlane Toys Figure Wave is Up For Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for their wave of 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures based on James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad. The wave features a Collect to Build King Shark figure and multiple exclusives - one of which is The Gold Label King Shark Megafig which includes McFarlane's first-ever DC Collector Card holder.
MoviesComicBook

Funko Launches The Suicide Squad Pop Figures

Earlier today, we got our first look at Marvel's wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops, and now it's DC's turn with their wave for the upcoming film The Suicide Squad. It's a big wave that includes Pop figures, keychains, and Mystery Minis. Let's start with a breakdown of the common releases - all of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now.