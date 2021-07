BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Lifecare, a network of not-for-profit organizations that provide healthcare and housing to seniors and the disabled, announced today it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The organization is comprised of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody, JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, Deutsches Altenheim of West Roxbury, and Elizabeth Seton and Marillac Residences of Wellesley. The network is the first long-term care provider group in Massachusetts to issue a vaccine mandate for its employees.