‘Ziwe’ Renewed For Season Two on Showtime

Following its season 4 finale tonight on HBO, is there a chance at an In Treatment season 5? Can you realistically hope for a renewal?. Before we go too far down some sort of renewal/cancellation rabbit hole, let’s just start off by noting just unusual the path was for this show to get back on the air. Season 4 premiered more than ten years after the end of season 3, and features a ton of new faces both in front of the camera (led by star Uzo Aduba) and behind the scenes. It is very much a reinvention of everything that you saw in the past, and there is always a chance that more changes could come down the road.