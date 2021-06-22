‘Ziwe’ Renewed For Season Two on Showtime
The critically acclaimed late-night variety sketch series Ziwe, starring and executive produced by Ziwe (Desus & Mero), has been renewed for a second season on Showtime. The second coming of the series will include 12 episodes to be split into two installments. The inaugural season of Ziwe included interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams, along with musical performances by Ziwe, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.www.blackfilm.com