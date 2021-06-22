Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Ziwe’ Renewed For Season Two on Showtime

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe critically acclaimed late-night variety sketch series Ziwe, starring and executive produced by Ziwe (Desus & Mero), has been renewed for a second season on Showtime. The second coming of the series will include 12 episodes to be split into two installments. The inaugural season of Ziwe included interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams, along with musical performances by Ziwe, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.

www.blackfilm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Fran Lebowitz
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Stacey Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Showtime#A24#Desus Mero#Instagram Live#Tooning Out The News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

#blackAF: Cancelled; Season Two Renewal for Netflix Series Reversed

A year ago, the #blackAF comedy series was renewed for a second season by Netflix but the decision has now been reversed. Viewers may still see more of the characters, however. The Kenya Barris comedy may become a series of movies on the streaming service, per Deadline. In October, Barris left his $100M deal with Netflix to form BET Studios with ViacomCBS.
TV SeriesNME

‘Solar Opposites’ gets renewed for fourth season by Hulu

Hulu has renewed animated series Solar Opposites for a fourth season – a whole year before its third season is due to air. Season four of the Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan-created animated sci-fi series will consist of 12 episodes, the same order size that Hulu placed for season three, which is set to air sometime in 2022.
TV Serieswomenandhollywood.com

“Made For Love” Renewed for Second Season at HBO Max

Hazel Green’s fight for freedom continues. HBO Max has renewed “Made For Love” for a second season. A press release announced the news and revealed that the critically acclaimed dark comedy ranks among the streamer’s top original half-hours since launching. Based on Alissa Nutting’s novel of the same name, “Made...
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

Netflix Renews ‘The Upshaws’ For A Second Season

Netflix Renews ‘The Upshaws‘ For A Second Season | Co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, and starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Sykes, the new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, an increase from 10 in the first season. The hit comedy series quickly became a crowd favorite when...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Upshaws - Renewed for 2nd Season

Netflix has renewed multi-camera comedy series The Upshaws, from co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, for a second season. In a vote of confidence to the blue-collar sitcom, starring Mike Epps, Sykes and Kim Fields, is has been picked up for a 16 half-hour episodes, expected to run in two batches of 8, an increase from the 10-episode first season.
TV Series411mania.com

Amazon Renews Good Omens For Second Season

If you’ve been missing having Aziraphale and Crowley in your life, good news: Good Omens is coming back for more. Neil Gaiman has revealed that the show, which is based on the book he wrote with the late Terry Pratchett, has been renewed for a second season. Deadline reports that the new season will run six episodes and “will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Season Review: Bless the Harts Season Two

Another animated series has just been added to the long list of cancelled Fox shows. All that is left to do is analyze what went wrong with Bless the Harts and is there anything worth salvaging. Truth be told, two tales can be said about this soon to be forgotten...
TV SeriesEW.com

Lovecraft Country not renewed for season 2 at HBO

It's the end of the road for HBO's Lovecraft Country. The horror drama series will not be receiving a second season order, HBO announced today. "We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," the cabler said in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."
Moviesthestreamable.com

Amblin and Showtime Renew Pay-TV Deal for Theatrical Releases Through 2024

Showtime Networks and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners have renewed their agreement for Amblin’s feature films through 2024. As a result, Amblin’s theatrically released films will air on Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix, as well as Showtime’s multiplex linear channels and streaming service. Some of Spielberg’s upcoming theatrical releases include...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bureau Of Magical Things’ Season 2: Renewed Or Canceled?

The popular Australian-produced teen fantasy series Bureau of Magical Things took its time getting to US viewers. However, once it did arrive, it soon hit the top 10 on Netflix. Even though it only started streaming recently, many fans have already binged all 20 episodes and are looking for more. Will there be a season 2?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Clarice season 2: Is it renewed, canceled on CBS, Paramount+?

Following tonight’s big finale on CBS, is there any path forward insofar as a Clarice season 2 goes? Will the show end up getting canceled?. To call this situation “complicated” still does not feel like doing it proper justice, but here is what we know for the time being. Recently, the Silence of the Lambs follow-up had a good chance of being shipped over to Paramount+ after a season at the network. However, talks eventually broke down between the streaming service and studio MGM; because of that, the show is now left without a home. Technically Clarice has not been officially canceled, but we’d say right now that it’s fairly unlikely that it comes back for more episodes.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Feel Good Season 3 Release Date | Season Renewal Status

After a long wait, Netflix’s popular comedy-drama series, Feel Good, made a booming return with its Season 2. So, what’s next? Will the creators continue to deliver such fun-loaded editions of Feel Good? Here is the latest update on Feel Good Season 3. Netflix is pretty popular for its comedy-drama...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

In Treatment season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following its season 4 finale tonight on HBO, is there a chance at an In Treatment season 5? Can you realistically hope for a renewal?. Before we go too far down some sort of renewal/cancellation rabbit hole, let’s just start off by noting just unusual the path was for this show to get back on the air. Season 4 premiered more than ten years after the end of season 3, and features a ton of new faces both in front of the camera (led by star Uzo Aduba) and behind the scenes. It is very much a reinvention of everything that you saw in the past, and there is always a chance that more changes could come down the road.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

It has been over a year since COVID-19 halted the world and made people isolate from one another, from family and friends, in an attempt to lower the impact of the virus on the population. In that time, some have turned to baking, others have pivoted to engaging with new trends in quarantine, but something that bonds most people is television. The past year has often been isolating, yet the presence of these fictional characters from TV could be found soothing amongst the loneliness of quarantine.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Emergency Call season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s finale over on ABC, can you expect an Emergency Call season 2 renewal? Is that something to realistically hope for? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to break down within this piece!. For the time being, though, let’s start off with where things are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy