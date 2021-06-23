Veeam and HPE Expand Partnership, as Customers Embrace XaaS and Kubernetes Data Protection
Veeam awarded HPE Ezmeral Software Momentum Marketplace Partner of the Year 2021. Veeam Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced it has won the Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Ezmeral Software Momentum MarketplacePartner of the Year 2021 for Modern Data Protection solutions growth and leadership. The award recognizes Veeam within the HPE partner ecosystem and underscores the continued momentum of Veeam Availability Suite™ v11 and Kasten K10 solutions being integrated with HPE Storage offerings and HPE GreenLake cloud services.aithority.com