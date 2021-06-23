Cancel
Entertainment

Track Star Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand After Breaking Up With Nike

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter breaking up with Nike in 2019 and landing a sponsorship deal with Gap's Athleta brand, track and field star Allyson Felix is launching her very own shoe business. On Wednesday, Felix debuted Saysh, a lifestyle brand that is designed with women in mind. Saysh's first product, the Saysh One...

www.nbcdfw.com
Allyson Felix
