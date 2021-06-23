Track Star Allyson Felix Launches Her Own Shoe Brand After Breaking Up With Nike

Allyson Felix's second collection with Athleta is here! The new eight-piece collection launched this week, just in time for the Summer Games. Watching elite athletes compete at the top of their game can have us all aspiring to get out there and be active -- or at least look like we're ready to drop everything at a moment's notice for a 400-meter dash. Felix's collection with Athleta has just the pieces you need, no matter your workout goals.