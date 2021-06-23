Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Hundreds of volunteers help senior tournament tee off

By Jon Rudder
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVwgF_0acvZoxf00

Professional golf returns to Firestone Country Club this weekend as the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship tees off at the historic south course.

It’s the third straight year that Firestone has hosted a PGA Tour Champions event, and one of the major championship events on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

To make the tournament go off without a hitch, hundreds of volunteers spend thousands of hours getting the course and the amenities ready for the golfers.

This year, the event will have fans back after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted their attendance in 2020.

“The roar of the crowd, there’s nothing like it,” said Bambi Miller, the tournament volunteer chair. “It’s the 20-foot putt, and we were right there to see it. We got to clap and see everyone smile.”

As the tournament volunteer chair, Miller oversees a group of roughly 700 volunteers who take their own vacation time and purchase their own volunteer uniforms to be part of one of Akron’s signature events. Many have been lending a hand at professional golf tournaments at Firestone for more than 25 years.

“We have volunteers that come from all over the country,” Miller said. “Everyone looks forward to that personal touch again and doing something important for our neighbors. It’s the same folks coming back year after year. We invite new people into our family year after year.”

The volunteers are responsible for everything from food to security. More than $30 million has been given to area charities through professional golf tournaments at Firestone Country Club since 1984.

“To be able to be a part of something that gives $30 million back to charity, you can’t do that as an individual,” Miller said. “We’re a part of that. We all had a piece of that.”

Last year, despite the pandemic, the tournament was still able to raise more than $750,000 for charities in Northeast Ohio.

“The folks here are selfless,” Miller said. “We do it because we’re giving back to the community. We might have had a family member that needed some help or someone in our past or our friends.”

Firestone Country Club has been a home for professional golf for 68 years. The first tournament the course ever hosed was the Rubber City Open in 1954. Most recently, the site hosted the World Series of Golf and World Golf Championships as major tournaments.

“This tournament is a little different, our seniors are very personable,” Miller said. “They’re at a different phase of their life. You don’t have to be as quiet on the tee box. You can say ‘Hey, how are you? That was a great shot you had on five!’ And they will interact and say ‘Thanks I really appreciate it. That goes on all weekend.”

“I have made lifelong friends with people that I’d never would have met had it not been on this golf course,” Miller said.

The entire event has something for everyone at the course this weekend. The club will host several food trucks including from Slyman’s Tavern. There will be concerts after each round concludes beginning Friday with the Sunrise Jones, which was the house band at the NFL Draft in Cleveland in April.

On Saturday, Northeast Ohio’s country band, The Shootouts, will perform songs from their new album with the group receiving national accolades on Rollingstone.com. On Sunday, following the tournament trophy ceremony, the Akron Symphony Orchestra will showcase 30 musicians performing American Bandstand presented by Fleet Response, a program featuring family-friendly patriotic, summer concert music on the driving range.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Community Policy
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Golf Tournament#Bridgestone Golf#Golf Course#Tees#Charity#Firestone Country Club#Slyman S Tavern#The Sunrise Jones#The Nfl Draft#Rollingstone Com#American Bandstand#Fleet Response#Roku#Apple Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
News Break
Charities
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Elsa batters Caribbean; Florida Keys under tropical storm watch

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas on Saturday night as Tropical Storm Elsa headed toward the state. Elsa, which battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning. The storm has left at least three people dead.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...