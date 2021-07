Insilico Medicine Raises $255 Million In Series C Financing Led By Warburg Pincus

Now valued at $2.1 billion, Moveworks is the first AI platform that provides instant help to remote and in-office employees. Moveworks, the AI platform that automates support at work, announced it closed a $200 million Series C financing round — just five years after its inception in 2016. It represents the largest investment ever made in an AI platform for employee service, reaffirming the company’s leadership in the fast-growing industry. Moveworks has now raised $315 million in total funding, with a valuation of $2.1 billion.