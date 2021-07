Could you use some new and amazing cooling solutions in your desktop PC life? Well, if so, Thermaltake UK has today announced the launch of a brand new giveaway in which one lucky person will receive 6 (yes, six!) of their high-performance Toughfan 12 fans. Given that this should (I hope) be more than enough to upgrade your entire systems airflow solution, this might be the perfect replacement option you’ve been waiting for!