Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard on Friday explained why he has joined the effort to make sure interpreters for U.S. troops are not left behind in Afghanistan. "The seriousness of this and the ramifications of those people being left behind is very, very frightening. So I urge everybody to please reach out to their congressmen and senators and put some pressure on the Biden administration to get this done," Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard told "America’s Newsroom."