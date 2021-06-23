Cancel
Empire spin-off is on hold, says Taraji P. Henson

By Celebretainment
lincolnnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Empire' spin-off has been put on hold. The hit drama is set to be transformed into a new spin-off series, but Taraji P. Henson - who plays the part of Cookie Lyon - has revealed that plans for the show have been paused for the time being. Speaking about...

New York City, NYWGRZ TV

Harry Connick Jr. joins Taraji P. Henson in 'Annie Live!'

NEW YORK — NBC announced Monday its holiday production of “Annie Live!” has landed Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Harry Connick Jr. Connick will star as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks — the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie — opposite of Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson, who stars as Miss Hannigan.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Michael Jackson Broadway musical announces new lead; Taraji P. Henson, J-Hud & others added to Tell It Like a Woman; & more

Newcomer Myles Frost will get to channel the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production MJ: The Musical. The news was revealed in a teaser on Tuesday that Frost would replace the previously announced lead actor in the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Ephraim Sykes, who has exited the production to film a movie. This role is the first major project, and Broadway debut, for Frost, who was featured in the 2019 film All In and performed some songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion. The highly anticipated musical, which is inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre in New York.
San Bernardino, CAwestsidestorynewspaper.com

Time for Change Foundation’s Kim Carter to Have Her Story Told in Taraji P. Henson’s ‘Pepcy & Kim

SAN BERNARDINO, CA—- Founded in San Bernardino, California in 2002, and expanded into the Bay Area in 2018, Time for Change Foundation’s (TFCF) mission is to empower disenfranchised low-income individuals and families by building leadership through evidence-based programs, and housing to create self-sufficient, and thriving communities. Academy Award winner Taraji...