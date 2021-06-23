How Nancy Drew’s Narrative Agility Sets the Show Apart

HBO Max, executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) have found their leads for the upcoming pseudo-sequel/spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) have joined the series. In addition, Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct the first two episodes, with the series set to kick off production this Summer at Upriver Studios in New York. Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director & horror movie buff who's hiding a secret. Reficco's Noa is a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.