How Nancy Drew’s Narrative Agility Sets the Show Apart

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.