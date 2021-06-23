'Delta' Covid variant now in five Michigan counties, including Wayne

Vaccine hesitancy and refusal is the best friend Covid-19 variants have, health officials say, and hence the newest identified variant, Delta, is spreading in Michigan. The alpha variant (B.1.1.7), quickly gain a foothold in Michigan. It appeared in almost every county in the state. The delta variant (B.1.617.2) has cropped up in at least five Michigan counties. It’s even more contagious and may lead to more severe illness.