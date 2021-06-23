The VA should consider hyperbaric oxygen as a worthwhile treatment for vets

This article was originally published in October 2018 and has since been updated by Catherine Santino. Walk through the vitamin aisle of any drugstore or grocery store, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed trying to decide what vitamins women should take. Couple that with all the stuff you read online, the influencer ads you see on Instagram, and other assorted information about vitamins and supplements, you’re likely confused about which options are best. First and foremost, it’s essential to keep in mind that the best way to get all the vitamins and minerals you need is through a healthy and balanced diet, says Cara Pensabene, MD, Medical Director of EHE, a preventive healthcare company with locations nationwide.