Shekar Krishnan Likely to Win Primary for Jackson Heights/Elmhurst Council Seat

Shekar Krishnan (Campaign photo)

Shekar Krishnan took a big step toward securing the Jackson Heights/Elmhurst city council seat, taking the most first choice votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

The civil rights lawyer generated 30.8 percent of first place ballot votes in the race to replace term-limited council member Daniel Dromm in District 25.

Carolyn Tran, the former chief of staff of Dromm, accounted for 17.7 percent of first rank votes, followed by medical supply store owner Yi (Andy) Chen with 17.58 percent of first place votes.

Candidates Alfonso Quiroz, Fatima Baryab and and Liliana Melo each brought in about 10 percent of first choice votes, with 89.13 percent of scanners reported.

The results, which are unofficial, are based on in-person votes counted from early voting and Election Day, according to the NYC Board of Elections. They do not include absentee and affidavit ballots.

Krishnan has not declared victory, although he is confident that the results will hold.

“We have come to the end of this remarkable Election Day and we are feeling very confident in the results,” Krishnan said in a statement last night. “Thank you to everyone who supported me. Thank you to those who spoke with their neighbors, who petitioned, canvassed and phone banked, and who help spread the word in any way the could.”

Krishnan entered the race as a favorite, having garnered the endorsements of a number of elected officials, including Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Emily Gallagher, as well as State Senators John Liu and Julia Salazar, plus Council Members Justin Brannan and Carlina Rivera.

Dromm also backed Krishnan.

Tran was viewed as a strong contender coming into the race. She had been endorsed by State Senator Jessica Ramos, plus a number of civic associations such as the Bangladeshi Americans for Political Progress and Muslim Democratic Club of New York.

Chen, meanwhile, had been endorsed by Council Member Peter Koo, Assembly Member Jeffrion Aubry and mayoral candidate Ray McGuire.

Chen had narrowly outspent the other candidates in the race, spending $135,267, according to the last campaign finance disclosure report on June 11. That was followed by Krishnan at $134,452, and Tran at $133,467.