Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Shekar Krishnan Likely to Win Primary for Jackson Heights/Elmhurst Council Seat

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIKnC_0acvZPqO00
Shekar Krishnan (Campaign photo)

Shekar Krishnan took a big step toward securing the Jackson Heights/Elmhurst city council seat, taking the most first choice votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

The civil rights lawyer generated 30.8 percent of first place ballot votes in the race to replace term-limited council member Daniel Dromm in District 25.

Carolyn Tran, the former chief of staff of Dromm, accounted for 17.7 percent of first rank votes, followed by medical supply store owner Yi (Andy) Chen with 17.58 percent of first place votes.

Candidates Alfonso Quiroz, Fatima Baryab and and Liliana Melo each brought in about 10 percent of first choice votes, with 89.13 percent of scanners reported.

The results, which are unofficial, are based on in-person votes counted from early voting and Election Day, according to the NYC Board of Elections. They do not include absentee and affidavit ballots.

Krishnan has not declared victory, although he is confident that the results will hold.

“We have come to the end of this remarkable Election Day and we are feeling very confident in the results,” Krishnan said in a statement last night. “Thank you to everyone who supported me. Thank you to those who spoke with their neighbors, who petitioned, canvassed and phone banked, and who help spread the word in any way the could.”

Krishnan entered the race as a favorite, having garnered the endorsements of a number of elected officials, including Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Emily Gallagher, as well as State Senators John Liu and Julia Salazar, plus Council Members Justin Brannan and Carlina Rivera.

Dromm also backed Krishnan.

Tran was viewed as a strong contender coming into the race. She had been endorsed by State Senator Jessica Ramos, plus a number of civic associations such as the Bangladeshi Americans for Political Progress and Muslim Democratic Club of New York.

Chen, meanwhile, had been endorsed by Council Member Peter Koo, Assembly Member Jeffrion Aubry and mayoral candidate Ray McGuire.

Chen had narrowly outspent the other candidates in the race, spending $135,267, according to the last campaign finance disclosure report on June 11. That was followed by Krishnan at $134,452, and Tran at $133,467.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaFSN_0acvZPqO00
NYCBOE
Community Policy
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
288
Followers
270
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Salazar
Person
Peter Koo
Person
John Liu
Person
Justin Brannan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Election Day#Race#Win Primary#Democratic#Assembly#State#Council#The Bangladeshi Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Donovan Richards Stretches Lead in Queens Borough President Race

Donovan Richards has stretched his lead over Elizabeth Crowley in the tight Democratic primary for Queens Borough President. Richards, the incumbent, is ahead of Crowley by 3,313 votes following the implementation of ranked choice voting, according to the results released by the NYC Board of Elections Friday night. However, the race is far from over with 35,550 absentee ballots still to be counted.
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

City Council Passes Record $98.7 Billion Budget, But Not All Are On Board

The City Council passed a record-breaking $98.7 billion executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year Wednesday, but not everyone supported it. Wednesday’s budget hearing was relatively placid compared to last year, when council members voted for or against the prior budget amid mounting pressure to decrease police spending. That Council vote came in the midst of ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the city last summer.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

College Point Residents Complain About Hazardous Streets and Sewer Project, Officials Launch Task Force

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has formed a task force of elected officials, city agencies and community leaders to address quality of life issues in College Point. The group met for the first time earlier this month to discuss matters including an ongoing sewer construction project in the neighborhood, which residents say has been very disruptive for road users in recent years.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Western Queens Voters Likely to Determine the Outcome of Borough President Race

The outcome as to who will be the next borough president is likely to be determined by western Queens voters—the supporters of Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer. The nail-biting borough president race is currently a near-tie with only 2,076 first-choice, in person votes separating incumbent Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and former Council Member Elizabeth Crowley. Van Bramer, the third candidate in the race, is far behind.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Linda Lee Shows Early Lead in the Council District 23 Race

Linda Lee has taken an early lead in the Council District 23 race, election night results show. Lee, the president and CEO of Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York (KCS), earned 31.2 percent of in-person votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday night. Progressive newcomer Jaslin Kaur, however,...
ElectionsPosted by
Queens Post

Ung Holds Lead in Crowded Flushing Council Race

Sandra Ung has a significant lead in her quest to win the 20th Council District seat — following the first round of ranked-choice voting. Ung, a lawyer who has worked in the office of Congresswoman Grace Meng, generated 24.28 percent of first-choice votes, or 2,004 votes, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Queens Post

Council Member Bob Holden Poised to Win Re-election

Council Member Robert Holden is poised to win a second term after beating a spirited challenge from local progressive Juan Ardila. Holden earned more than 55 percent of in-person votes, while Juan Ardila received just over 44 percent in the Democratic primary race, according to unofficial Election Night results. Holden...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Check out the Expected Timeline for Election Results

Voters can expect to find out some initial vote tallies from today’s Primary Election following the close of the polls – but election officials estimate that the final results will not be certified until mid July. The Board of Elections (BOE) plans to release preliminary, unofficial results of in-person Primary...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Kathryn Garcia and James Gennaro Cross Endorse

Queens City Councilmember James Gennaro and former city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia cross endorsed one another Friday. Garcia is running in the Democratic primary for mayor and Gennaro is seeking re-election to the 24th District Council seat he won in a special election earlier this year. Primary Day is Tuesday.