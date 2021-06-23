Cancel
IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System Elevates Gaming In Greece via Deployment At Regency Casino Thessaloniki

By AIT News Desk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIGT ADVANTAGE® footprint expands to Greece; positions high-profile casino to drive operational efficiencies and increase player loyalty and engagement. International Game Technology PLC announced that one of Greece’s premier casinos, Regency Casino Thessaloniki recently deployed the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system (“CMS”) and a vast suite of compatible IGT bonusing, content and convenience systems modules. This pivotal deployment marks the first go-live of the Company’s award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE CMS in Greece and the second IGT ADVANTAGE installation in Europe.

