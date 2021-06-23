Cancel
Opsera Extends No-Code DevOps Orchestration Platform To Salesforce Release Automation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpsera adds Salesforce to its no-code DevOps orchestration platform, the first in its series of Business Applications to accelerate delivery with the power and ease of no-code DevOps. Opsera, the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, announces its native Salesforce CI/CD release automation functionality. This new feature gives Business Application teams...

aithority.com
TechnologyInformationWeek

Forrester Report: The Total Economic Impact™ Of Bizagi's Low-Code Intelligent Process Automation Platform

In a recent survey, Forrester found that over 60% of the surveyed organizations are reconsidering their process automation strategy in light of new work patterns or economic circumstances. Based on interviews with five Bizagi customers, this report examines the costs and benefits of deploying an enterprise-wide process automation program based on Bizagi's Low-Code Intelligent Process Automation Platform.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Trinity: A No-Code AI platform for complex spatial datasets

We present a no-code Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform called Trinity with the main design goal of enabling both machine learning researchers and non-technical geospatial domain experts to experiment with domain-specific signals and datasets for solving a variety of complex problems on their own. This versatility to solve diverse problems is achieved by transforming complex Spatio-temporal datasets to make them consumable by standard deep learning models, in this case, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), and giving the ability to formulate disparate problems in a standard way, eg. semantic segmentation. With an intuitive user interface, a feature store that hosts derivatives of complex feature engineering, a deep learning kernel, and a scalable data processing mechanism, Trinity provides a powerful platform for domain experts to share the stage with scientists and engineers in solving business-critical problems. It enables quick prototyping, rapid experimentation and reduces the time to production by standardizing model building and deployment. In this paper, we present our motivation behind Trinity and its design along with showcasing sample applications to motivate the idea of lowering the bar to using AI.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Hunter Technology Releases New Module of OilEx Platform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the introduction of a new platform module named Deal Actions.
MarketsSentinel

Customer Data Platform Market Size and Forecast to 2027 | Key Players – Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, Nice, SAS Institute, Tealium, Segment

The Customer Data Platform Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth analysis of data, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and parties stakeholders to identify the most beneficial approaches for the contemporary. and the potential market landscape. It provides essential information on current and projected market growth. It also focuses on technologies, volumes, materials, and markets along with an in-depth market analysis of the Customer Data Platform industry. The study contains a section devoted to profiling dominant companies while indicating their market shares.
Softwarearxiv.org

SecureDL: Securing Code Execution and Access Control for Distributed Data Analytics Platforms

Fahad Shaon (1), Sazzadur Rahaman (2), Murat Kantarcioglu (1) ((1) Data Security Technologies, (2) University of Arizona) Distributed data analytics platforms such as Apache Spark enable cost-effective processing and storage. These platforms allow users to distribute data to multiple nodes and enable arbitrary code execution over this distributed data. However, such capabilities create new security and privacy challenges. First, the user-submitted code may potentially contain malicious code to circumvent existing security checks. In addition, providing fine-grained access control for different types of data (e.g., text, image, etc.) may not be feasible for different data storage options.
TheStreet

Amdocs Introduces Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider's marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support.
Technologysiliconangle.com

PagerDuty brings more automation to its incident response platform

PagerDuty Inc. said today it’s beefing up its incident response platform with a new add-on product that helps responders diagnose and respond to problems with their applications in real time. The capability was announced during PagerDuty’s Summit21 event, together with a new, higher-tier subscription plan and more features around service...
Computersaithority.com

Robotic Process Automation Initiative At George Mason University Releases Research On The Promise Of Robotic Process Automation For The Public Sector

Research highlights how the adoption of RPA can improve productivity, operations and service delivery of public sector organizations. The Robotic Process Automation Initiative (RPA) at The Center for Business Civic Engagement at George Mason University,released its first research paper entitled, “The Promise of RPA for the Public Sector,” outlining RPA technology for non-IT experts and illustrating its history and how it is being utilized.
BusinessBenzinga

Rockwell Automation To Acquire Cloud Based Smart Manufacturing Platform Plex Systems For $2.22B

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) agreed to acquire cloud-native innovative manufacturing platform Plex Systems for $2.22 billion in cash. Plex Systems' subscription-based innovative manufacturing platform accelerates customers' digital transformation and improves visibility into end-to-end production systems with easy-to-deploy, cloud-native solutions. A combination of cash and short-term and long-term debt will...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Moderne helps companies automate their code migration and fixes

While every company may well be a software company these days, the software development sphere has evolved greatly over the past decade to get to this stage, with developer operations (DevOps), agile, and cloud-native considerations at the forefront. Moreover, with APIs and open source software now serving as critical components...
The Associated Press

Robocorp Closes $21M Series A Investment Round and Launches Robocorp Control Room, a Self-Managed Bot Automation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Robocorp, the open-source process automation platform, has closed a $21M Series A investment round led by Canvas Ventures with participation from Benchmark, Uncorrelated Ventures, Slow Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Harpoon Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, Haystack Ventures and a host of angels in the intelligent automation and open source space. Additionally, Robocorp is releasing Robocorp Control Room, a self-managed automation orchestration platform for solutions integrators, robots-as-service providers, and enterprises that want to power automations at scale with governance and control.
Softwareaithority.com

Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development

Prescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI’s Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Facet Data Raises $8M for its No-Code Collaborative Data Analytics Platform

Using no-code approaches to data analytics allows you to process data 5x faster than you would by writing code. Data is an integral part of a growing number of functions within organizations but traditionally there has been a siloed approach that prevents accessibility across various functional departments, limiting collaboration. Facet is a collaborative data analytics platform that allows individuals from all parts of an enterprise to seamlessly integrate data into their decision-making through its interactive front end, without knowledge of code or SQL. Data can sit anywhere on the company’s cloud infrastructure but is accessible to any team within the organization using Facet’s workspace. Facet acquired the technology from ad tech company Metamarkets, so it’s been battle-tested in the ad space but the platform is versatile enough to handle any data in any industry.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Drata lands $25M for its automated cybersecurity compliance platform

Drata Inc., a new startup working to make it easier for companies to comply with cybersecurity standards, today announced that it has raised a $25 million funding round led by GGV Capital. The round also included contributions from the venture capital arm of publicly traded cybersecurity provider Okta Inc., as...
Technologymartechseries.com

SRAX Releases Automated Email and SMS Features on the Sequire Platform

SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the release of two new Sequire features. The Email Feature adds automation to the existing email system, while the SMS Feature provides the tools to send text messages. These additions include automation triggers and other enhancements, which facilitate seamless communication between companies and their shareholders.
SoftwareCoinTelegraph

Automated trading platform Zort has 90% success rate in profitability

The volatility of the cryptocurrency market often causes individuals looking to invest to face challenges, such as bringing inconsistent profits should their trading decisions not go according to plan. Alongside this uncertainty comes the conflicting emotions that one may experience while engaging in trades with the possibility of losing a significant portion of their capital. What if there was a way to trade and profit autonomously without needing to do anything? Designed to take advantage of the lucrative cryptocurrency market, Zort Technologies reveals its fully autonomous trading platform to the public after being in development for over six years.