12-year-old boy killed after children find unsecured, loaded gun
It's a tragedy that plays out too often, not only in Detroit but around the country: Curious children find an unsecured, loaded gun and one ends up dead. It happened Tuesday afternoon on the city's east side, after three pre-teens found a loaded gun in a house with no adults present. The boy who was shot was 12, and the incident happened in front of his own twin brother and a 13-year-old cousin, whom they were visiting.deadlinedetroit.com