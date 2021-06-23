Cancel
Allentown, PA

Cedar Beach Basketball League resumes, but goes indoors and two players had big nights

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 11 days ago

Even though the sun came back out Tuesday night, rain earlier in the day forced the Allentown Cedar Beach Summer Basketball League to go inside with games at both Allen and Whitehall High School.

The league took last Thursday off due to the Cedar Beach Basketball Showcase tournament,

Parkland, Southern Lehigh, and Emmaus won the big-school, small-school, and JV tournaments respectively on Sunday.

Northampton, which lost to Parkland in the championship game Sunday night, bounced back for a win thanks to a big 35-effort by Isaac Harris.

While Harris was an all-league and all-area player, a relative unknown had a big night for Salisbury. Justin McKenzie, a rising senior guard, scored 29 points in the Falcons win over Upper Perkiomen.

Here are all of the scores, courtesy of John Hrebik:

Small School Division:

Roberto Clemente 59, Warren Hills 50 ... Darrell Monroe 20.

Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Lehighton 37 ... Chase Marcks 12.

Salisbury 49, Upper Perkiomen 33 ... Justin McKenzie 29.

Saucon Valley 46, Palmerton 40 ... Sydae Joseph 10.

Big School Division:

Liberty 60, Dieruff 49 ... Joe Barnes 15.

Whitehall 51, Wilson West Lawn 50 ... Luke Keppel 12.

Reading 49, Becahi 38 ... Rueben Rodriguez 15.

Emmaus 45, Quakertown 35 ... Jadis Brevitt 12.

Nazareth 59, Easton 43 ... Jayden Alexander 20.

Central Catholic 55, Pleasant Valley 42 ... David Fridia 11.

Northampton 69, Freedom 57 ... Issac Harris 35.

Pocono Mt. East 47, Bangor 40 ... Tamir Thompson 17.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE

6 p.m. games

Roberto Clemente vs. Saucon Valley; Upper Perk vs. Lehighton; Bangor vs. Whitehall; Liberty vs. Easton.

7 p.m. games

Salisbury vs. Southern Lehigh; Freedom vs. Quakertown; Becahi vs. CCHS; Dieruff vs. Parkland.

8 p.m. games

Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Warren Hills; Pleasant Valley vs. Allen; PM East vs. Northampton; Emmaus vs. Wilson Wast Lawn.

Nights off: Reading, Nazareth, Palmerton.

