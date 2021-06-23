Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

HHW Gaming: LeBron James & The Tune Squad Team Up In New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Video Game

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LeBron James and the Tune Squad team up in a new video game for some classic side-scrolling beat ’em up arcade action. Ahead of the film’s simultaneous release in both theaters and on HBO Max, Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game will be launching exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks July 1, giving members the first crack at the game starring Lebron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad. As a bonus, members will also have access to in-game add-ons, consumables, partner offers, and more before they become widely available on July 15.

hiphopwired.com
Community Policy
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Basketball#Hhw Gaming#The Tune Squad#A I#The Goon Squad#Tunes#Warner 3000#Xbox Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Sports
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Space Jam: A New Legacy game and Xbox controllers made for super-fans

After more than 20 years, we’re getting a new Space Jam movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy – starring LeBron James instead of Michael Jordan – is set to debut next month in theaters and on HBO Max. To go along with the movie’s release, Microsoft is releasing Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, though this isn’t quite like the movie tie-in games we’ve seen in the past.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers. Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game Launches July 15 as Free Perk on Xbox Game Pass, July 1 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft have announced the release date and revealed the first gameplay of Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game. Microsoft had previously announced a contest is being held to submit ideas for a video game based on the upcoming movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel to the 1996 movie, and will see LeBron James and the Looney Tunes team up to defeat an evil AI in a basketball game.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Xbox Game Pass to get Gang Beasts, Limbo & Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Xbox has announced the next set of games coming for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass in late June over the next couple of weeks. As per the Xbox Wire, the additions kick off with today’s earlier announcement of Worms Rumble providing real-time explosive Annelida action on Cloud, Console and PC from today. June 24 will see drops of RTS Iron Harvest for on PC and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit: Remastered on Console and PC. Retro FPS Prodeus rounds off the offerings, with that game on Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video GamesIGN

Space Jam: A New Legacy is Getting An Arcade Beat 'Em Up for Xbox Based On Fan Ideas

Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a video game tie-in with the movie for Xbox, thanks to some fan-submitted ideas and development studio Digital Eclipse. Today, Xbox and Digital Eclipse announced the aptly-named Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, coming exclusively as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk beginning on July 1, before releasing on the Microsoft Store as a free-to-play title on the 15th. To go along with the game, Xbox is also releasing a set of three special Space Jam-themed controllers.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The 6 Best Space Jam Moments Ahead Of A New Legacy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Speaking as someone who personally never saw the point of making a Space Jam 2, I am actually cautiously looking forward to Space Jam: A New Legacy - one of many highly anticipated 2021 movies audiences will be able to choose to see in theaters or stream on HBO Max. That gives us plenty of time, before we see Los Angeles Lakers point guard LeBron James slam with the Looney Tunes, to revisit the time former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan slammed with the Looney Tunes in the 1996 box office hit inspired by a Super Bowl ad from four years earlier. Of all the memorable scenes from Space Jam I could spend hours referencing, I managed to narrow down my favorites to the following six hilarious highlights, starting with the moment “Air Jordan” suddenly found himself underground.
TV Shows/Film

New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Teaser Mashes Up the Looney Tunes With ‘Mad Max,’ ‘The Matrix,’ and More

You can’t have a Looney Tunes movie without a few winks and nudges at other beloved pieces of pop culture. Those mischievous cartoons have long made a habit of satirizing classic movies and TV shows (see: Carrotblanca), and their appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy will be no exception — though this time, the Tunes will be straight up crashing movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and The Matrix.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Photos Tease Batman And Austin Powers Crossovers

The first film was a relatively simple story about how a gaggle of cartoon characters recruited the best basketball player on the planet to help them win a game against an evil group of aliens that had stolen the essence of some NBA standouts with the fate of the universe at stake, but long-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy is shaping up to be an altogether bigger, bolder, and stranger beast.
NBAComicBook

Space Jam A New Legacy Drops New Spot With Inside The NBA

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a new TV spot with the Inside the NBA crew. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Charles Barkley are all normal faces for basketball fans. This time, they’re talking to LeBron James and Bugs Bunny as they get ready to take on the Goon Squad in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the first Space Jam. Shaq makes a joke about how Barkley didn’t make the cut for this generation’s Tune Squad. But, they all play it off nicely. If you’ve ever wondered how the Looney Tunes would be in a halftime show setting, then your questions have been answered. It’s a wild time seeing all these different properties crossing over with Space Jam.
MoviesGeekTyrant

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Clip Enters THE MATRIX

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy, and it features a scene that is set in the world of The Matrix. The Matrix is one of several WB films that the new Space Jam movie will play with. The clip involves a...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox teams up with Nike to launch Space Jam: A new Legacy Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle

Microsoft has revealed today an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller and Nike sneaker bundle inspired by the upcoming Space Jam: A new Legacy movie coming to theaters on July 16. The bundle includes an interesting-looking Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as a pair of Nike Lebron 18 Low sneakers also inspired by the classic Looney Tunes characters.