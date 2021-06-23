HHW Gaming: LeBron James & The Tune Squad Team Up In New ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Video Game
LeBron James and the Tune Squad team up in a new video game for some classic side-scrolling beat ’em up arcade action. Ahead of the film’s simultaneous release in both theaters and on HBO Max, Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game will be launching exclusively into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks July 1, giving members the first crack at the game starring Lebron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Tune Squad. As a bonus, members will also have access to in-game add-ons, consumables, partner offers, and more before they become widely available on July 15.hiphopwired.com